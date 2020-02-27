Limerick school hosts event on women in education as part of 200 celebrations

AN EVENT celebrating 175 years of education in Limerick is set to take place this weekend.

Laurel Hill Colaiste are hosting a FCJ Women in Education Conference this Saturday, February 29.

The event forms part of the FCJ Bicentenary celebrations, and marks the 175th anniversary of the opening of the FCJ schools at Laurel Hill in 1844 by the FCJ founder Marie Madeleine d’Houet at the behest of the Bishop of Limerick.

The event will celebrate the longstanding legacy and invaluable contribution of the FCJ Sisters to the education of women and girls both at home and abroad, and will also focus on the evolution of the FCJ tradition of excellence in education in the 21st Century School and provide a forum for discussion on the key issues in girls’ education as we look to the future.

Conference highlights will include a keynote speech from Mary Immaculate College vice president professor Niamh Hourigan, tours, buffet lunch and a panel discussion.

The conference will open with registration from 9.30am, and tickets for the event are free and are available online via Eventbrite or via the Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ website. Alternatively, you can RSVP through contacting the school directly on 061 313636 or via email at reception@laurelhillcolaistefcj.ie.