Limerick heat of Fresh film awards set to kick off

FILMS created by young Limerick filmmakers are set to be screened for the Regional Heat of a national awards ceremony.

Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2020 received a record number of entries this year with over 1,700 submissions made.

The Fresh screening panel has now viewed all submissions and has selected films by young filmmakers from Limerick to screen at the Regional Heat in the Belltable Arts Centre on Friday, March 6.

The regional heats are also taking place all this week in Leinster, Dublin, Cork, and Galway.

Films shortlisted for the final will be announced at the conclusion of each regional heat and will be screened at Fresh International Film Festival 2020 in Limerick from March 23 to 28 and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards will be presented on March 25 and 26 during the Festival, at the Odeon, Castletroy.

Now in its 24th year, Fresh International Film Festival encourages young people from Ireland and overseas, aged 7 to 18 years, to create, exhibit and share films.

The Festival provides an opportunity for these young filmmakers to have their work seen on a cinema screen for the first time and to compete for the title of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year.

Jayne Foley, Fresh International Film Festival Director commented: “Fresh International Film Festival is all about encouraging young people to tell their stories through film. Fresh is an international event and we are now seeing films made by young people from Iran, China, the USA, Korea and all over Europe. This is so exciting.”