Limerick flooding concern as ESB increases flow at Parteen Weir

THE ESB has announced that the discharge of water at Parteen Weir increased from 170 to around 210 cumecs per second this Wednesday afternoon.

An ESB spokesperson said a discharge ranging between 135 and 245 cumecs (cubic metres per second) will be necessary at Parteen Weir over the next five days.

"The situation is being kept under constant review. As of today at noon, the discharge increased from 170 cumecs to approximately 210 cumecs and flooding is not expected to occur as a direct result. However, if there is heavy flow in the downstream tributaries, flooding may occur below these," said the spokesperson.

However, they say the level of water flow at the higher end of this range (i.e. 245 cumecs) is "likely to result in flooding of roads and may affect land and property in the vicinity of the Shannon downstream of Parteen Weir".

"Other areas between Parteen Weir and Limerick may also be vulnerable to flooding due to local issues. ESB is liaising with the relevant local authorities and local residents on our text alert system have been notified," said the spokesperson.