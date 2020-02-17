'Mind your noggin' - Greg O'Shea's message to fans in wake of Caroline Flack's death

LOVE Island winner and Limerick man, Greg O'Shea has reminded fans to "mind your noggin" in response to the sudden death of Caroline Flack, who famously presented the hit ITV show.

The Corbally native implored a message of kindness to his 1.3m Instagram followers this Sunday, telling them to "be kind and look out for each other."

The 40-year-old TV personality was found dead in her London home this Saturday, with Greg describing the news as "devastating."

"In light of some recent devastating news I want to ask you to please be aware of your mental health and know it's okay not to be okay," he said.

"It is completely normal to feel down, this world can be a very dark place sometimes. Just know that you are not alone and you can always speak to somebody whether that be a helpline, friend, family member, teacher, neighbour or whoever. Please speak to somebody and know there is always light at the end of the tunnel I promise!"

This Sunday's scheduled Love Island programme was cancelled by ITV "out of respect for Caroline's family."

ITV took to Twitter to say: "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection.

"All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

"After careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight's Love Island out of respect for Caroline's family.

"Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."