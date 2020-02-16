STORM DENNIS: Hundreds left without power across Limerick

STORM Dennis has left 136 homes without power in Birdhill.

The fault was confirmed on the ESB Networks PowerCheck website. It is estimated that power will return shortly after 5pm.

In a message on the website, ESB said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

Elsewhere, there are 80 homes without power in Garryspillane. Power is expected to return here at around 5.45pm.

More to follow.