Road closed after collision on Limerick motorway

EMERGENCY services are responding to a collision on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The m7 motorway is closed heading northbound, as three units of the Tipperary Fire Service attend the scene of the collision between J27 Birdhill and J26 Nenagh West.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or if there are any injuries.

Traffic is very slow on approach.

Elsewhere, debris has been cleared from the N18 northbound between J6 Bunratty and J7 Sixmilebridge.

A fallen tree had partially blocked the road.

There are delays on the N21 heading north into Adare with works taking place in the town.