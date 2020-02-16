Limerick Fire Service brave Storm Dennis to battle blaze in city suburbs

UNITS from Limerick Fire Service braved the weather brought by storm Dennis in order to battle a fire in the city suburbs in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out in Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, at 1.24am. It is believed the fire started in the kitchen of the house.

Two units of Limerick fire service attended the scene, with both returning to base shortly before 2am.

It is believed that a woman was treated for minor burn injuries.