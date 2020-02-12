Emergency services deployed to river rescue operation in Limerick city
EMERGENCY services have been deployed to a river rescue operation in Limerick city.
Gardai, ambulance and Limerick Fire Service are at the scene at a location on the River Shannon.
Three units from Limerick Fire Service have been dispatched to the scene.
More to follow.
If you have been affected by this story contact any of the following organisations
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Console 1800 247 247
Aware 1890 303 302
Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on