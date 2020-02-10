Meelick councillor Cathal Crowe wins FF seat in Clare

MEELICK-based councillor Cathal Crowe has been elected to the 33rd Dail.

Cllr Crowe, who is the sitting Mayor of Clare, was elected on the ninth count in the Banner county mid-way through Monday afternoon.

He will be the only sitting Fianna Fail TD in Limerick’s neighbouring county, after his running mate Timmy Dooley lost his seat.

While Mr Crowe was not available for immediate comment, interviewed by RTE earlier today, he revealed he turned up at the count centre in Ennis with two lucky charms: the shoes he bought in 2004 for his first council election, and holy medals.

It now looks like there will be a mid-winter mayoral election in Clare, with Cllr Crowe set to hand over the chain of office to someone new until the end of the term in the summer.

In Limerick, there will be two co-options to the council – that is, people being added without a fresh election. In City North, a Green Party member will take over from newly elected Brian Leddin.

And across in Adare-Rathkeale, an Independent candidate will take over from Richard O’Donoghue, who was elected on the last count in the rural Limerick constituency.

Elsewhere in Clare, former Labour TD Michael McNamara topped the poll as an Independent. He was joined by Mr Crowe, Sinn Fein’s Violet-Ann Wynne, and Fine Gael’s Joe Carey.