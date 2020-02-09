BREAKING: Willie O'Dea takes the second seat in Limerick City

FIANNA Fail TD Willie O'Dea has taken the second seat in Limerick City.

He follows Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan into the 33rd Dail.

After the first count - which saw Mr Quinlivan top the poll with a whopping 11,006 votes - Mr O'Dea was just 28 votes away from the quota of 9,226.

However, following the distribution of the polltopper's surplus of 1,780, he crossed the line. He received 262 of Mr Quinlivan's surplus.

Mr O'Dea's surplus of 234 will not be distributed at this time.

However, Rebecca Barrett, National Party, and Mary Cahillane, Solidarity-People Before Profit have been eliminated. Ms Barrett received 380 votes in total. Ms Cahillane received 1,008 votes in total.

Their votes will now be redistributed.

The third count in Limerick City is under way, with a further declaration expected in 60 minutes.