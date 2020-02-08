BREAKING: Voting closes in Limerick as exit poll produces tie between SF, FG and FF

POLLING stations have now closed across Limerick, with an extraordinary exit poll suggesting an almost three-way tie between Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The poll, carried out by Ipsos/Mrbi on behalf of RTE, the Irish Times, TG4 and UCD is showing that in terms of first preference votes, Fine Gael is on 22.4%, Fianna Fail is on 22.3% and Sinn Fein on 22.2%.

Elsewhere, the Green Party is on 7.9%, Labour is on 4.6%, the Social Democrats on 3.4%, Solidarity 2.8%, Aontu on 1.8%, other candidates on 1.5% and Independents making up 11.2%.

The survey was carried out among 5,300 people in 250 constituencies nationwide.

If the survey is borne out locally, it will mean a marathon count, with very slim margins looking likely to separate the candidates, and the management of votes, and transfer strategy all important. The support for Independent candidates in the poll could bode well for Cllr Frankie Daly, while Labour's Jan O'Sullivan once again looks likely to face the fight of her life to save her seat. If the exit poll proves accurate, it could dash the hopes of either Fine Gael or Fianna Fail adding a second seat in either the city or the county, leaving the destination of the last seats in the city and county far from certain

A candidate from a smaller party, or indeed an Independent could make headway based on these figures.

That is even before we consider the formation of another government.

After a slow start in the morning, turnout in the city was huge, before slowing down again in the evening.

An incredible 72% turnout was recorded in one box at Queen of Peace in Janesboro, something local Fine Gael councillor Sarah Lee Kiely said she believed was a record in the area. One box in Rosbrien recorded a turnout of 75%.

But it appears these are outliers as, on average, six in every ten people eligible to vote had their say today.

Elsewhere, boxes in St Mary’s were showing a turnout of up to 60%, with one box in Scoil Ide, Corbally, polling at more than this figure, according to Labour candidate Jan O’Sullivan.

Fine Gael candidate, Senator Maria Byrne reported turnout figures in Monaleen of, on average, 63%.

At St Michael’s National School in Barrington Street, turnout was up at 55% as of 9.30pm, while in the Model School at O’Connell Avenue, it was 54%. Officers there described the evening as being “very quiet”.

In Dooradoyle, the turnout at St Michael’s National School was on average 59%. In the County Library, turnout stood at 54%.

Over in Castletroy, the turnout at Milford National School stood at 48%.

But on the northside, boxes in Ballynanty were polling at turnouts of 58%, with similar numbers in St Munchin’s Communitty Enterprise Centre, according to figures supplied by Sinn Fein candidate Maurice Quinlivan.

In Kilmallock, officers were reporting turnout of up to 63% by 9pm. Elsewhere in the county, there was a 60% turnout reported in Kildimo.

Across in Newcastle West, however, turnout was up to 69.6% with half an hour to the close of polls.

The focus now switches to the Limerick Racecourse, where counting of the results will take place tomorrow morning.

The votes will be sorted and tallied, before counting gets under way around lunchtime.

Results are expected to trickle in throughout Sunday afternoon – however, tallying will give a good indication how how the polls have gone locally.

