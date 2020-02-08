Limerick Decides: Turnout stabilises after slow start

AFTER a slow start to voting in the general election this Saturday, turnout in Limerick has stabilised, and is exceeding 40% in some areas.

Polling stations across the city and county opened at seven o’clock this morning. And with it being Saturday, there was no traditional pre-work surge to the stations.

Instead, it appears voters have taken a more leisurely approach to their visits to the polls, with a lunchtime rush suggesting many were hoping to either get in before Storm Ciara takes hold, and indeed Ireland’s Six Nations clash kicks off.

Turnout at St Michael’s National School in Barrington Street had climbed to approximately 25% by mid-way through this afternoon, while one-in-five voters had had their say in the Model School in O’Connell Avenue.

St Paul’s National School in Dooradoyle was back open for the first time in three counts, following renovation work. There was a buzz of people, with 25% having turned out by lunchtime.

Turnout was averaging 34% at the County Library, the voting location for many in the Dooradoyle Road area.

By 2pm, four in every ten eligible voters at Scoil Mhathair De had had their say in Election 2020, while turnout stood between 29% and 30% at Milford National School.

Here, many voters took shelter from the wind after casting their vote.

At John F Kennedy memorial school in the Ennis Road, a polling station widely considered a belwether for voter turnout in the city, 41.5% had turned out by 3pm. Elsewhere on the northside, St Leila’s Community Centre turnout was at 41%.

In West Limerick, the turnout was 25% in one box by lunchtime, with staff telling Leader reporter Norma Prendiville they were expecting a rush in the early afternoon before the weather took a turn for the worse. At St Mary’s National School in Abbeyfeale, turnout stood at 28%,

In the east, turnout in Bilboa was at 25% as of 1pm, while it was 40% in Bruff as of 2pm.

Kilmallock turnout was 18% just before lunch. Earlier in the day, turnout was recorded at just below 5% in Croom, with the same figure in Castleconnell. Count staff there were suggesting it was as “quiet as it’s ever been”.

Despite this, it’s widely expected in some areas, turnout will climb to around 60%.

Polling closes 10pm this evening, while counting is, at the moment, set to get under way at 9am in the Limerick Racecourse.

