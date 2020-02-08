Limerick Decides: Polls open in General Election 2020

VOTING is under way in Limerick and across the country in the 2020 general election.

Four seats are up for grabs in the Limerick City constituency, while three seats are available in the rural Limerick area. Twelve candidates are running in each area.

Polling booths opened right across the city and county at seven o’clock this morning and will remain open until 10 o’clock tonight.

Tens of thousands of people locally are expected to head to the polls to elect members to the 33rd Dail.

There are changes to some polling stations in Limerick. See below to find out if you are affected.

Voters presenting to polling stations are advised to bring their polling card, which was issued in the post. If this is not available, and you’re registered to vote, you should bring along photographic ID.

Following the closing of the polls, a major operation will kick-in to bring the ballot boxes to the count centre at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell.

The votes will be sorted and tallied on Sunday morning, and results are expected to trickle in throughout the afternoon. Tallying on Sunday morning may give a good indication of which way all the polls have gone locally.

In Limerick City, the candidates are: Rebecca Barrett (National Party), Jenny Blake (Social Democrats), Maria Byrne (Fine Gael), Mary Cahillane (Solidarity/People Before Profit), James Collins (Fianna Fail), Frankie Daly (Independent), Brian Leddin (Green Party), Willie O’Dea (Fianna Fail), Kieran O’Donnell (Fine Gael), Jan O’Sullivan (Labour), Maurice Quinlivan (Sinn Fein), Michael Ryan ( Aontu).

In Limerick, the following people are seeking election: Michael Collins (Fianna Fail), Niall Collins (Fianna Fail), Con Cremin (Independent), John Dalton (Renua), Claire Keating (Green Party), Tom Neville (Fine Gael), Cristin Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh (National Party), Seighin O Ceallaigh (Sinn Fein), Robert O’Donnell (Independent), Conor O’Donoghue (Aontu), Richard O’Donoghue (Independent), Patrick O’Donovan (Fine Gael)

The Limerick Leader will be providing extensive coverage online from tomorrow morning, including a dedicated live blog on our web site, www.limerickleader.ie

Changes to polling stations

In Limerick city, thousands of people who temporarily voted at Dooradoyle Library and at County Hall during building works at St Paul’s Primary School will again vote at the school on Saturday.

Pat Wallace has also confirmed there are a number of changes for voters who are living in the Limerick constituency.

Voters who previously voted in Ashford primary school will now vote in Raheenagh primary school while those who previously voted in Ballysteen primary school will now vote in Ballysteen Community Hall.

Voters who previously voted in Carrigkerry NS will go to the polls in Carrigkerry Community Hall on Saturday while those who previously voted in Coolcappagh Community Centre will now vote in Coolcappagh National School.

Another change in the west of the county will see those who previously voted in Croagh NS now voting in Croagh Community Centre.

In East Limerick, the polling station which was formerly located at Doon Boys School has been moved to Doon Community Centre on Toher Road in the village while those who previously voted in Granagh NS will now vote in Granagh Community Centre.

The polling station in Kiteeely has moved from the local primary school to the Community Centre while voters who previously voted in Knockaderry Community Centre will now vote in Ahalin NS.

Because of ongoing refurbishment works at Pallasgreen Community Centre, the polling station has been moved to Nicker NS.