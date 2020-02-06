Three men charged in relation to burglaries in Limerick and Kerry to appear in court

THREE men who were arrested in connection with retail burglaries in Limerick and North Kerry have been charged.

The burglaries took place at premises in Creeves, County Limerick; Ballylongford, in Kerry; Tarbert, Kerry; and Moyvane, in Kerry on Wednesday, February 5.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle which was then involved in a single-vehicle Road Traffic Collision at Aughrim, Moyvane.

Three males, two in their 20s and one in their late teens, were arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Listowel and Tralee Garda Stations.

All three are due to appear before Dublin District Court (CCJ) tomorrow, February 7 at 10.30am.