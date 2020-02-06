Met Eireann issues rain and wind warning for Limerick

WHILE storm-clouds will gather over some election hopefuls Dail chances on Sunday, it will also likely be raining from the skies over Limerick.

This is because Met Eireann has issued a warning over heavy rain, wind and winter showers this weekend.

The forecaster has put in place a status yellow caution for all of Ireland on both Saturday and Sunday.

A spell of heavy rain, it has warned, will spread across the country on Saturday, with rainfalls of up to 40 millimetres likely.

The following day, it's warned that another spell of heavy rain is likely, clearing to squally winter showers.

Once again, rainfall levels of up to 40 millimetres are likely.

Met Eireann has also issued a wind warning for the country. Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching gusts of up to 65 kilometres an hour.

And on Sunday, Storm Ciara will produce very strong winds over Ireland with a risk of damaging gusts.

There's an elevated risk of flooding, especially among coastlines.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland. Valid from 12:00 Sat, 08-Feb-2020 until 15:00 Sun, 09-Feb-2020

Rainfall warnings will follow.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/lufICF1DNy — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2020

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Ireland. Valid from 12:00 Sat, 08-Feb-2020 until 15:00 Sun, 09-Feb-2020.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/L3HsXBnKz1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2020

It remains to be seen the impact poor weather will have on turnout at the general election on Saturday, with polling stations open across Limerick City and County between 7am and 10pm.