Limerick shoe shop set to close down

A SHOE shop in Limerick’s William Street is to cease trading in May.

The shutters will fall at discount shoe retailer Shoe Zone at 6 William Street in three months’ time.

A closing down sale has swung into action.

It’s unclear why the closure is occurring in Limerick. But the boss of the British retailer last month called for urgent business rate reductions, after the retailer posted lower annual profits.

Chief executive Anthony Smith warned up to 20% of stores could close if commercial rates did not change.

Local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler expressed sadness at the news.

He added: “Shoe Zone has always been in the low cost market, so it’s always going to be very competitive with very tight margins. It just highlights the continued pressure in the retail space both locally, nationally and internationally. People are shopping more and more online. Often, they are only going to shoe shops to try on a size then go home and buy it online.”

Cllr Butler says its crucial that a plan is now put in place to tackle the problems of retail in Limerick city centre.

Headquartered in Leicester in the British midlands, Shoe Zone has over 500 stores in cities and towns across Britain and Ireland. It currently has more than 4,000 staff on its books.

The company was founded in 1980 when brothers Michael and Christopher Smith brought controlling shares in a footwear company, Bensonshoe, that had been founded by their grandfather.