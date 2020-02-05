LISTEN: Limerick Leader general election podcast with Mary Cahillane

IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader general election podcast, reporter Nick Rabbitts speaks with Solidarity-People Before Profit candidate, Mary Cahillane, who is vying for a seat in the Limerick City constituency.

The former councillor discusses her views on a free national health service, her position on reopening the three emergency departments, and explains why she will not go into a coalition with any Government.

