LISTEN: Limerick Leader general election podcast with Mary Cahillane

IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader general election podcast, reporter Nick Rabbitts speaks with Solidarity-People Before Profit candidate, Mary Cahillane, who is vying for a seat in the Limerick City constituency. 

The former councillor discusses her views on a free national health service, her position on reopening the three emergency departments, and explains why she will not go into a coalition with any Government. 

