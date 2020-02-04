'I’ve never known such a dirty election campaign’, says veteran Limerick TD O’Dea

GARDAI in Limerick have launched a probe into the alleged theft of Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea’s election posters.

It comes as the candidate – who is widely tipped to top the poll on Saturday – said he has never experienced anything like the “dirty tricks” being played in the 2020 general election campaign.

As part of a “targetted campaign” against him, the veteran TD added his posters have been “torn down” and “defaced”.

"I have met so many people at doors who have been told ‘Willie is safe’, ‘Willie will top the poll’ and ‘Willie doesn't need your vote’. It’s very disappointing that others in the field are putting out this narrative. It’s an age old political trick which is underhand! There is nothing certain in politics and for me to be elected, I need my supporters to come out and vote for me,” he urged.

Mr O’Dea claimed dozens of his posters have been taken down throughout the three week campaign.

“I have also had posters defaced with libelous comments painted on them. This has not been caused by a few boisterous students. This is a targeted campaign against me and is a scandalous situation in a democracy,” he said, “I have reported the matter to the Gardaí and I would appeal to members of the public to alert myself or Gardaí if they notice any suspicious activity at any of my posters."

Limerick goes to the polls this Saturday, February 8.