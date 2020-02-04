Limerick childcare workers set to join a national protest in Dublin

CHILDCARE workers across Limerick are due to join a national protest in the battle for better pay and conditions for workers in the sector.

The National Early Years protest takes place on Wednesday, February, 5. The demonstration seeks to highlight a number of issues facing the sector, including rising insurance costs and pay for workers.

SIPTU members will be marching with the Association of Childhood Professionals, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers, the National Community Providers Forum, the National Childhood Network, Seas Suas and many others.

Northside Family Resource Centre CLG in Ballynanty will be one of a number of facilities across Limerick City and County to cease operations and join the protest.

As the largest family resource centre in the country, Northside FRC employs 74 staff directly, operating numerous services, including two childcare services, an afterschool service, youth work services, adult education, parenting support and advocacy service, child and adult therapy services, community groups and clubs, meals on wheels and many more.

“We are challenging the Government, and its agents, to start listening to the actual issues facing children, parents, workers and providers operating across the country, and more specifically, those living and working in the most deprived areas in all of Ireland,” said a spokesperson, “we are providing a State function to the highest of standards for the best value for money. However, we are in crisis.”

The chairperson of Northside Family Resource Centre, Gerard Bracken, said: “It is difficult to cease operation, even for just one day, given the impact it will have on parents, children and older people especially.



“We are concerned for our many service users but also the loss of income that will result for the centre. However, the Board has a duty of care to all stakeholders and we are therefore seeking long-term sustainable change in the sector,” he added, “the status quo is driving dedicated workers out of the sector making sustainability and quality assurance more and more difficult. The Board, therefore, will travel with staff to Dublin for the protest.”

Northside Family Resource Centre are calling on parents, community members, and any other concerned persons, to join them in Dublin to say ‘we’ve had enough.’