Limerick Enterprise Awards are open for entries

APPLICATIONS are now open for the Local Enterprise Office Limerick’s Enterprise Awards 2020.

Running for over 20 years, these highlight the successes and achievements of businesses in the SME sector in the city and county.

Bernie Moloney, the acting head of enterprise said: “The awards provide an opportunity for small businesses in Limerick to showcase and celebrate their achievements.”

Read also: Limerick LEO launches new business training events programme

Businesses with 10 or less employees can enter and there are five categories: Best Manufacturing Business, Best Service Business, Best Retail Business, Innovation Award and Best Start-Up Business. Deadline is February 14.

More information on the Enterprise awards at 061-407499, or by contacting www.localenterprise.ie/limerick