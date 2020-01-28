Limerick turns new Green Leaf with environment-focused programme

LIMERICK’S green credentials have strengthened as it launched its European Green Leaf Year with the announcement of a programme of events to mark the European Commission designation.

Some 26 events and initiatives are so far scheduled for a packed programme in Limerick, which was awarded the designation along with Belgian city Mechelen in recognition of its commitment to better environmental outcomes.

Among the events set to be held across the year in Limerick will be the first-time hosting in Ireland of Ireland’s Buzzing: An international conference on pollinator conservation.

Being held in May at the Limerick Strand Hotel, Ennis Road, the conference will provide an opportunity to learn from international experts about successful pollinator initiatives around the world and hear about key successes from the first phase of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan (2015-2020).

Last week alone saw the programme kicked off with the launch of a ‘Let’s Think About Consumption’ exhibition at the Council Headquarters that challenges us to think about what we consume and brings us beyond the idea of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ to be more conscious consumers with a ‘prevention first’ approach.

Also revealed was the promotion of a ‘Hush City App’ that maps the tranquil spaces to enjoy in and around Limerick City – spaces with a positive impact on our health and quality of life.

Next month sees the ‘Creating a Biodiversity Garden’ programme launched at the Council Headquarters.

Located in a small green space beside the Council Offices, the garden will be developed into a biodiversity garden to provide an example of what can be done in a small urban garden to invite nature in.

In March, the theme for the 2020 St Patrick’s Day Parade will also be ‘Our Future is Green’, focusing on environmental issues.

The full events programme, including an events guide, can be viewed at www.limerick.ie/European-Green-Leaf-City