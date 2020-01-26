ELDERLY people put on trollies in University Hospital Limerick are “abuses of human rights” claims Limerick City Aontu candidate Michael Ryan.

“It should be referred to the courts, including the European Courts of Justice, in order to force the politicians to solve the issue before next winter. We need short term and immediate action to take the elderly out of A&E.

“The main parties can talk all they like about Sláintecare solving the problems in a few years but a short term emergency solution is required so that elderly people, in particular, do not spend another minute on trollies,” said Mr Ryan.

“All citizens deserve to receive full healthcare in a dignified and respectful fashion. Elderly patients, in particular, should not be made to wait on A&E trollies.

“It's time to reopen St John's, Ennis and Nenagh A&Es with geriatric care doctors and nurses until such time as long term plans kick in properly.

“Alternatively, we could put a temporary A&E into prefabs with beds for the elderly in the grounds of the hospital to allow them to be assessed in relative comfort. Action must be taken immediately - our elderly suffer while politicians promote themselves,” said Mr Ryan.

He said the proposal that Primary Care Centres would look after huge numbers “hasn't happened because they haven't built enough of them, and, of those they have built, many do not have a full range of services at all”.

“This is a great pity and is no doubt leading to some of the added pressure on University Hospital Limerick.

“If Governments over the years had got those structures in place properly, and those extra services were in place before they took the services out of hospitals such as Ennis and Nenagh, then it might have worked but none of the TDs made this case adequately. They have accepted all these cuts over the years," said Mr Ryan, who is a native of Pallasgreen.