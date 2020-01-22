Call for volunteers as ‘Pulse’ of Daffodil Day in Limerick steps down

THE IRISH Cancer Society is seeking new Daffodil Day volunteers to help replace one of Limerick city’s most prolific fundraisers, who is stepping down as coordinator of the event after 30 years.

Described as the “pulse” of Limerick City’s Daffodil Day collections for over three decades, Ennis Road woman Maura O’Flaherty has helped to raise over €500,000 for the fight against cancer through the years.

“In the past 20 years we have seen a 20% increase in the number of people in Ireland surviving a cancer diagnosis. Without the passion, dedication and goodwill of people like Maura I don’t think we would be in a position to say this, so we are incredibly thankful to her for all her efforts,” said Irish Cancer Society Community Fundraiser Lorraine Toner.

Maura’s absence from the 2020 Daffodil Day event will leave a sizeable gap that organisers have appealed to members of the community to fill.

“Whilst it is always difficult to fill such a gap, we are looking for three or four people who would be interested in continuing to build on what Maura has established and help coordinate our Daffodil Day activities in Limerick City,” added Toner.

Daffodil Day will take place on March 27 and is a crucial fundraiser in the Irish Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Funds raised on the day go towards supporting nurses, researchers and volunteers across Ireland whilst providing much-needed free support services to relieve worry and stress on cancer patients and their families at one of the most difficult times in their lives.

The Irish Cancer Society will be holding a morning tea to recognise and thank Maura for her dedication and to provide information for anyone interested in finding out more about Daffodil Day, the Irish Cancer Society or how they can make a difference. The event will take place at 11am on January 28 at the South Court Hotel.