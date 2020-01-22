‘People need to be at the heart of urban strategy’, says Limerick Green Party candidate

THE GREEN Party Candidate for Limerick City has called for social integration to be at the centre of development of cities, towns and villages in the future, especially in Limerick.

Cllr Brian Leddin said: “A strong Limerick city is built on strong social ties and communities. We need to build a city that prioritises social connection, that allows Limerick people interact with each other in a pleasant and healthy city centre.”

“After a decade of under-investment in our public realm, Limerick City centre is in need of modernisation and rejuvenation,” the North City councillor noted.

“We are now being given the chance to build Limerick city as a truly sustainable city. We can harness this as a moment for considered long term planning in how we want our city to develop. We need to start planning for the city we want Limerick to be in 25, 50 and even 100 years from now. A well-planned city will bring jobs and investment to Limerick, making it the prosperous regional centre and counterbalance to Dublin that it should be.”

“I recently called for Limerick city to adopt a “Tall Buildings Strategy” so Limerick can plan for future developments. We should embrace proper planning of our city to ensure that it is a pleasant place to live, work and visit. We should be ambitious in our plans.”