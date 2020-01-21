Ryanair expands Shannon Airport to Manchester service

SHANNON Airport has received a boost after low-cost airline Ryanair expanded its service to Manchester.

The carrier is increasing its operations from five to six days a week, with the new timetable kicking in from the end of March.

It now means the service operates six days a week, with the only exception being on Saturdays.

The new service begins on March 31, operating Tuesdays, departing from Shannon at 2:10pm.

Shannon Airport managing director Andrew Murphy said: “The decision by Ryanair to expand its Manchester service is a vote of confidence in the region by the airline and will further enhance our offering to our customers, adding an additional 12,000 seats on this popular route in the peak season.”

“We are also delighted to have the Lauda twice weekly Vienna services on our summer schedule starting on 1st April this year, a service that will boost business for our tourism industry along the Wild Atlantic Way. We look forward to working closely with Ryanair and its sister company Lauda to make the expanded Manchester and new Vienna service a success.”

Mary Considine, Shannon Group chief executive added: “As we move closer to Britain’s departure from the EU on January 31st, this is a very important and timely boost for Shannon and the wider region as it increases capacity on a UK route that serves business and tourism sectors in our region post Brexit.“