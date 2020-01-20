Emergency services tackle early morning house fire in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services swiftly tackled a potentially serious house fire in County Limerick in the early hours of this Monday morning.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a house fire in Castleconnell shortly before 1am.

Four units, including two special units, were dispatched to the scene at 12.42am, and returned to the Mulgrave Street base at 1.40am.

It is understood the fire started in the living area of the house. Occupants ere in the house and there were no injuries reported.

It was a particularly busy night for the fire brigade, which attended chimney fires at 10pm and 5am between Sunday and Monday.