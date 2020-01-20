Burglary suspect to appear at Limerick Court after arrest at Dublin Airport

A MAN is to appear at Limerick District Court, in connection with a Tipperary burglary and assault, after he was arrested as he was about to board a flight at Dublin Airport on Sunday morning.

On December 23, two men entered a house in Woodview Close and assaulted the occupant, aged in his 30s, who sustained a number of cuts and bruises.

Another man was assaulted with a suspected hammeroutside a house in Yewston Estate in Nenagh, and was later treated at University Hospital Limerick.

On the morning of the 19th January, 2020 an operation was put in place by Garda from Nenagh with the assistance of Immigration Gardaí at Dublin Airport. As a result, a man in his 20s was arrested as he was about to check in to board a flight.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda Station and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon.

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this Monday afternoon.