University of Limerick to eliminate seven million plastic bottles a year in new initiative

A PLAN to dramatically reduce single-use plastic waste from the University of Limerick campus could take seven million water bottles out of circulation every year.

The project involves the deployment of strategically placed water-filling stations at student-friendly locations across campus to provide a convenient and free alternative to the purchase of single-use plastic water bottles.

The stations, which are fitted with a counter to record the number of units that are dispensed, utilise mains water that is chilled and filtered before being dispensed.

To date, 15 water bottle filling stations have already been installed.

The original idea came from the UL Environmental Society, who presented their idea to the Green Campus Committee. Funding was made available via the HEA Educational Sustainable Development Fund.