Council event to help Limerick people get registered to vote

LIMERICK Council has put in place plans to ensure those who want to vote in the upcoming general election can do so.

Earlier this week, it emerged that hundreds of local citizens could miss out on a vote unless they act to register by next Wednesday, January 22.

This is because the new supplementary register will not come into force until February 15, a full seven days after the Dail poll.

However, this Tuesday, Limerick Council will host a four-hour event at its headquarters in Merchant’s Quay between 10am and 2pm to help people get on the electoral roll, so they can have their say on Saturday, February 8.

Initially, people are being asked to check online at www.checktheregister.ie to see if their details are included on the 2019 to 2020 register. Alternatively, contact 061-557280 to check this.

If your details are there, no further action is necessary.

If, however, they are not, you should fill in form RFA2 or RFA3 and bring it along to your local garda station and sign it in the presence of a member of An Garda Siochana.

To facilitate people to register a garda will be present in City Hall this Tuesday between 10am and 2pm to sign the relevant documents. Application forms will be available on the day, while the signed completed forms can then be left in the Council offices for processing.

People wishing to register must bring appropriate photo identification with them on the day.