Key left in car which was stolen from car park of Limerick hospital

LIMERICK gardai are appealing for information after a car was stolen from a hospital car park.

According to gardai, the car was taken a short time after the owner parked the vehicle and left the keys inside.

“The owner of the car had arranged for another person to collect the car and instead of locking it up safely and bringing the key with him, he decided to leave the keys in the car. An opportunist thief saw his chance and took the car,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"It seems very obvious to me but under no circumstances should you leave the keys of the car in the car when you leave

it unattended," she added.

The incident, which occurred last week, was one of a number of incidents involving parked cars in Limerick since the beginning of the year.