Swamp shuts down with closure of Limerick store

THE Irish retailer, Swamp, has shut down and announced the closure of it’s Limerick store.

Stores in Cork, Galway, Waterford, Athlone, and Tralee will also close.

In a notice posted on social media on Friday night, the company thanked its customers for their support and loyalty over the years.

A statement from the company said: "To all our wonderful customers. Today has been a sad day. We sincerely thank all our loyal customers and wish them well in the future

"Swamp's shops in Cork, Limerick, Athlone, Tralee, Galway, and Waterford will close this evening."

Any queries with regards to vouchers can be sent to customerservice@swampfashion.com.