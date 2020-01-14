Comedian Des Bishop to honour his mother at Limerick gig

DES Bishop will be honoring his mother at the University Concert Hall in March, as he performs material from his tour - Mia Mamma.

Speaking about his tour, which will stop in Limerick on March 14, Des said: “I am often asked ‘ where do you get your material from?’ The truth is really that I try to see the funny in everything. My mother died in March 2019 and of course, it was sad and grief can be tough sometimes but I saw a lot of funny in that too.

“Since death comes to us all and grief is something most of us will experience I thought there must be plenty of people who would like that funny to be shared. Also, I did a show about my Dad being sick back in 2010 and I couldn’t face my mother in the afterlife because I know her first question would be “your Father got a show, how come I didn’t get one?

“I think it’s tougher to lose your mum. My Dad was the best supporting actor. My mother was the actress in a leading role. You are never ready when the star of the show dies. So this is a show about my mother. It’s a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, the mistakes you make as a mother and a son and the hard road to forgiveness and finally it’s about loss, grief and the chaos that surrounds it.”

.@Desbishop is back with his brand new Irish Tour "MIA MAMMA" for 2020, tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster and local venues, check out https://t.co/WZzm0FsrY8 for all dates and details. pic.twitter.com/fHTjVnF1HS — Sorcha OFlanagan (@SorchaPR) January 6, 2020

See www.uch.ie