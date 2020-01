Funeral arrangements announced for Limerick man Bryan Keehan

FUNERAL arrangements have been announced for the Limerick man whose body was found on Christmas Eve after being missing for almost a month.

Bryan Keehan, 34, from Hilltop in Limerick city, had been reported missing after he was last seen in the Denmark Street area on Friday, November 29.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, January 9, and is set to be buried in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

"Suddenly. Son of the late Terence (Senior). Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Pauline, brothers Matthew & Terence, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. May He Rest in Peace

"Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Jan. 9th) from 11.30am to 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

"Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Marine Search & Rescue."