Man arrested while traveling with €20,000 worth of drugs from Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man in his late 40s who had traveled from Limerick, seizing approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb at a checkpoint in Mallow, Co Cork.

The arrest was made last night, January 3, when shortly after 11pm, members of the Mallow District Drugs Unit, the Detective Unit and uniform Gardaí carried out a checkpoint in Quartertown Upper, Mallow.

During the checkpoint a car that had traveled from Limerick was stopped and searched by Gardaí.



A bag containing suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €20,000 was seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested at the scene and brought to Mallow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.