County Limerick shop owners thrilled at selling winning millionaire ticket

RESIDENTS of Askeaton in have been urged to check their National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle tickets this Friday after it was announced that the winning €1 million top prize ticket was sold at a local store for the New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning Millionaire Raffle ticket number 010661 was sold on Sunday, November 24, at Ryan’s Centra store in Askeaton and the National Lottery has also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder.

Co-owner of Ryan’s Centra store in Askeaton in Co. Limerick, Brian Hanly said: “We can’t believe this! What a great way to start 2020 for one of our customers. We were just told the good news this morning and we really hope it’s a local. There has been no speculation as to who the winner may be just yet, so over the next few days, we will be ensuring that all of customers check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the €1 million prize.”

A spokesperson for the National Lottery added: “We are calling on all of our players in Limerick to carefully check their Millionaire Raffle tickets to see if they are the big winner of the €1 million prize. The winning raffle ticket was sold way back on Sunday 24th November so it really was a case of the early bird getting the worm! There is a possibility that the ticket may have been a present so if you received a Millionaire Raffle ticket as a Christmas gift, make sure you check it carefully and if you are the winner, contact the National Lottery prize claims team and we will arrange for you to come and collect your prize.”

With a total of 6,009 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in the New Year’s Eve draw, the National Lottery today reminded people to check their raffle numbers to see if they have scooped a windfall.

As well as the top prize of €1 million, there were three prizes of €100,000, ten prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 5,800 prizes of €500.

Players can check their tickets at www.lottery.ie to see if they have won one of the 6,005 other cash prizes.