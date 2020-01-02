UPDATE: Woman rescued from River Shannon in city dies

GARDAÍ have confirmed that the woman rescued from the River Shannon in the early hours of this Thursday morning has died.

"Today, Thursday, January 2, at approximately 3.45am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene following reports of a female struggling in the water at Steamboat Quay, Limerick," said a garda spokesperson.

"After being rescued from the water, the female was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead. A post mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

Units from Limerick fire service, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, as well as members from the Irish Coastguard were deployed to assist in the search and rescue operation, where the woman was retrieved from the water at 4.40am and resuscitated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.