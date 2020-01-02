Limerick kicks off new decade with fireworks and traditional bell ringing at cathedral

LIMERICK kicked of the new year celebrations in style with a spectacular fireworks display over the river Shannon in the city centre.

From teatime on Tuesday, tens of thousands of people from across the city and county occupied every possible vantage point from Sarsfield Bridge to Clancy Strand and Arthur’s Quay ahead of the scheduled start time of 7pm.

Following a short delay, all eyes were trained on King John’s Castle as the fireworks display kicked off to a musical soundtrack including some of the biggest hits of the last decade.

Following the ten-minute display, which ended with the Cranberries classic Dreams, there was widespread agreement that a fireworks display should become a regular feature of the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Limerick.

The family-friendly start time was also something that Limerick City and County Council was widely commended for.

“It was lovely and I definitely think it is something that should be continued on every year - we really enjoyed it and weather played its part too,” said Gerard Hartnett, Ardnacrusha who attended the fireworks with his wife Irene and several other family members.

A group ushering in the new year at St Mary's Cathedral

“It was spectacular, they should have two sets - they should do a 7 o’clock one and an 11 o’clock display too for the adults,” said Connell Harte, North Circular Road.

“It was excellent, it was a good night all round. It’s a great time for the family and it should definitely be a permanent thing,” said Brian Mitchell, Raheen, who attended with his wife, Ann Marie and their children

The Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, said he was delighted with the huge crowds who flocked to the city centre for the fireworks.

“It’s wonderful to see and I wish everyone a safe, healthy and prosperous new year," he said.

Many of those who attended the fireworks display attended restaurants and pubs across the city – giving the local economy a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people kept with tradition by gathering at St Mary’ Cathedral at 12 midnight to ring in the new decade.