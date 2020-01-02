UPDATE: Female in 'critical condition' following Limerick river rescue

A FEMALE is said to be in a critical condition this Thursday after she was rescued from the River Shannon in the early hours of this morning in Limerick city.

Units from Limerick fire service, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, as well as members from the Irish Coastguard were deployed to assist in the search and rescue operation at approximately 3.30am this morning.

The woman was retrieved from the water at 4.40am and resuscitated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.