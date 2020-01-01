Deaths in Limerick, January 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Alan Kavanagh of Bloomfield, Annacotty. Formerly of Highfield Estate, Newbridge, County Kildare.

Son of the late Des.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (nee Murray), sons Scott and Jamie, daughter Amy, his mam Ann, brothers Gerry, Des and Brian, sisters Margaret, Frances, Gillian and Ann Marie, mother in law Winifred, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues, and friends.

Reposing at his mother's residence (W91 K7X8) from 1pm on Thursday (January 2) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (January 3) at 10am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Tom Keane of South Wimbleton, London. Formerly of Knocknacrohy, Old Pallas, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Pauline Goodship (London), brother Richard (Galbally), sister Olive Ryan (Limerick), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (January 5) at 11.30am in St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, Pallasgreen followed by burial of ashes in Ballinlough Cemetery, Kilteely.

The death has occurred of Mary Lynch (née Martin) of Cappananty, Ballyagran. Formerly of St.Gobnait's Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late James and mother of the late James and Con. Deeply regretted her loving sons John and Patsy Martin; daughters Kay (McCoy), Mary (Clifford), Nuala (Barron) and Bernie; sister Kit Burke; sons-in-law Jimmy McCoy, Dave Clifford and Gerry Barron, Bernie's partner Christy McAuliffe and John's partner Kate Kelly, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home Ballyagran on Thursday (January 2) from 6pm to 7.30pm arriving at St Michael's Church Ballyagran for 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Sheahan (née Hayes) of Ballinena, Old Mill, Newcastle West. Formerly of Lisduff, Tulla, Clare.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Liam and sadly missed by her loving children Stepahanie, Rachel and Morgan; parents Denis and Ena Hayes; sisters Brid, Siobhan, Denise and Aine, brother Sean, father and mother in law Gerry and Ann Sheahan; brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinena, Old Mill, Newcastle West (V42 AH95) on Saturday (January 4) from 4-7pm.

Arriving at Newcastlewest Church on Sunday, (January 5) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

The death has (peacefully) occurred of John Wall of Clashganniff, Shanagolden.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughters Mary, Bridget, Margaret, son Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, hephews, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden, V94 H2AN on Thursday (January 2) from 6pm to 8pm with funeral arriving to Shanagolden Church on Friday (January 3) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilbrathern Cemetery.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Milford Hospice home care.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Maud Cremins (née Hayes). Late of Acraboy House, Monard, Tipperary / Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Ivan and sadly missed by her loving daughter Kate, son Christian, sisters Amelia, Mary, Treasa, brother Gerard, sister-in-law Fidelma, son-in-law Gareth, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren and Maud’s close friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (January 2) from 5.30-7.30pm. Arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday (Jan. 3) for 11am Mass.

Burial after in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff.

House private – Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully in St. Vincent’s Hospital) of Mary Fitzpatrick (née Moloney) of Clonskeagh, Dublin. Formerly of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Pre deceased by her husband John Fitzpatrick of Swords, County Dublin.

Feeply regretted by her beloved son John and relatives Mary Aylward and Noeleen Hughes; her friend Josephine Weller (nee O'Connor of Abbeyfeale), friends and former colleagues of Dublin County. Council and those of her teaching career.

Mary has donated her body to the College of Surgeons for the purposes of medical study, teaching and research.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Saturday, January 4 at the Church of the Miraculous Medal of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bird Avenue, Dublin

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pavee Point Travellers Centre, 46 Great Charles St., Dublin 1.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of George O'Connell of Newtown, Caherconlish. Late of SPS, Shannon & Homedicia, Raheen.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Mc Inerney) and very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Elizabeth, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Thursday (January 2) from 5pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 3) at 11.30am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of James (Jim) Casey of Ballyvaddock and Bridge House, Askeaton.

Predeceased by his brothers Mike and Billy.

Survived by his sisters Lily and Mary, brothers Johnny, Tossy and Paddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters in law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 2) at 12 noon at St Mary’s Church Askeaton followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Margaret King (née Doyle) of Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Clontarf Place.

Predeceased by her sisters Ann Walsh and Sr. Imelda Doyle.

Very deeply regretted by her husband John; sons Michael, Christopher and Patrick; daughters Marie and Siobhan; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Thursday (January 2) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to St. Saviour's (Dominican) Church, Glentworth Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 3) at 11am with burial afterwards to St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Blackrock Clinic) of Brendan Ó Cathaoir (Cahir) of Bray, County Wicklow. Late of Springfield, County Clare and Kishikirk, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Nancy Cahir.

Husband of Eva (Natt) and devoted father of Emer, Patrick and Katharina. Loving grandfather to Oisín and Aisling.

Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday (January 2) from 2pm to 4pm with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, arriving for Reception Prayers at 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 3) at 10am followed by burial at Kilnaboy Cemetery, County. Clare at 3pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of James (Jimmy) O'Connor of Lower Effin, Effin.

Brother of the late Bobby (Tierney), Phil (Harnett) and Breda (Storan). Sadly missed by his wife Mary (Fleming), sons Edmond and Joe, daughter Muriel, brother John (Foxhall), Teresa (Fitzgerald, Ballyporeen) and Julia (Dowling), daughters in law Nuala and Elaine, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Arriving at 11.30am on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Garrienderk for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Noel O'Neill of Killcoolen, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; children Noel, Ann (Hartigan), Alan and Gillian (Finn), daughters-in-law Mary and Simone; sons-in-law Pat and Gerard; grandchildren Ben, Adam, Emma, Aaron, Clodagh and Rachel, brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 2 at 11.30am at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish with burial afterwards in Inch St Lawerence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House strictly private please.