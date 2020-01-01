Limerick player wins €1m prize in National Lottery's Millionaire Raffle

A LIMERICK player in the New Year’s Eve National Lottery Millionaire Raffle has received an early new year present after scooping the €1million top prize.

The National Lottery says ticket number 010661 won the top prize and was sold in County Limerick with the location yet to be confirmed.

“The National Lottery will reveal the retailer which sold the winning ticket in the coming days,” said a spokesperson.

“We are calling on all our players, particularly those in County Limerick, who picked up a ticket for this New Year’s Eve draw to check their tickets carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire or indeed to see if they have won one of the other 6,008 cash prizes,” he added.

The National Lottery says it’s important to take some time to inform the winning retailer and to give the winning stakeholder the time and space they need to let the life-changing win sink in.

“If you are one of 6009 winners be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team and we will arrange for you to come and collect your prize. We look forward to welcoming the first National Lottery millionaire of 2020 into the Winners Room,” the spokesperson continued.

In addition to the Limerick winner, three lucky Millionaire Raffle stakeholders in Dublin, Kildare and Kerry are also celebrating the first day of 2020 in style having landed three other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the Raffle.

With more than 6,000 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in Tuesday’s draw the National Lottery is urged people to check their raffle numbers to see if they have scooped a windfall.