Doras has mixed reaction to latest Direct Provision report  

LIMERICK migrant charity organisation Doras has welcomed a recent Oireachtas report which highlighted issues in the country’s Direct Provision system.

The report, completed by the Joint Committee on Justice and Equality, echoes concerns voiced by many dedicated independent organisations on shortcomings in the current system of International Protection in Ireland.

The report features 43 recommendations, which Doras has referred to as “a call to action” for the Department of Justice and the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

“We particularly welcome recommendation 16, which calls for ‘the urgent implementation of Vulnerability Assessments, to be conducted by appropriately trained and qualified professionals’," said Doras Director, John Lannon. Doras works to support and promote the rights of migrants living in Ireland.

“Placing vulnerable children; victims of trafficking; victims of torture; people persecuted due to their sexual orientation, and any vulnerable people in Direct Provision is not and never has been suitable, therefore, we hope that this recommendation is prioritised.

“We were, however, disappointed to see that some areas of concern were not adequately addressed.”

The report stated that Emergency Accommodation is not fit for purpose, and should cease as soon as possible, though did not adequately address what may happen if emergency accommodation continues to be in place, according to Doras.

Doras have also stated that the National Standards for Direct Provision Centres should be implemented in all accommodation centres, whether they are identified as emergency settings or not.

“Many people we have worked with have been staying in emergency accommodation settings for well over six months, and there appears to be no indication that this system of accommodation will change,” said a Doras spokesperson.

The organisation also said: “While the inclusion of a number of recommendations on children in Direct Provision was welcome, we believe that the current institutional system of Direct Provision is not a place for children.”

According to Doras, “no reference was made to third-level education for people in Direct Provision” in the report. “We thank the Joint Committee, as well as the community/non-governmental organisations which contributed, for completing this timely report, and look forward to working together to see its recommendations implemented,” he added.