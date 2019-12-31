Emergency services tackle van fire at petrol station on Limerick city outskirts
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service crew have tackled a van fire at a petrol station in County Clare, on the outskirts of Limerick city this Tuesday morning.
A large van caught fire at a petrol station at Griffin's Cross, Parteen earlier this morning.
It is understood the van suffered significant damage during the fire.
One unit from Mulgrave Street was dispatched to the scene, and left at 11.30am.
