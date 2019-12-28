Mother of late teenager hits out at 'sick individuals' using daughter's photo on fake Tinder account

THE MOTHER of the late 16-year-old Mia O'Neill has hit out at "sick individuals" for using her dead daughter's pictures on a fake Tinder account this weekend.

Mia O'Neill, from Newport, Tipperary, died by suicide in September this year.

Since her tragic death, her mother Aisling has been an active campaigner in tackling bullying in Ireland.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader this Saturday, Aisling O'Neill said that people "need to be mindful of their actions as they cause a ripple effect throughout society, and what seems like a small pebble being thrown into a very large ocean, can end up causing a tsunami".

In a Facebook post, she expressed her upset at the use of her daughter's pictures on the fake Tinder account, after she had been notified by a number of people.

Tinder is a popular, worldwide dating app that allows users to 'match' with other users locally, primarily for people aged 18 and older.

Ms O'Neill said that "there are some very sick individuals in this world".

"This morning I woke to messages from several different people who had seen my daughters picture being used on Tinder. I am not on Tinder so I wouldn't have known about this however some kind individuals saw it and messaged me to advise.

"These people also reported this page as fake. If you are on Tinder and come across this profile or any other profile that is using pictures of my dead daughter can you please report and have the profile removed. This is very upsetting for me."

She added: "In life she was bullied to her death. In death she is not allowed to rest. This world saddens me beyond words."