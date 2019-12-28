Limerick woman banned for second no insurance offence

A WOMAN was disqualified for four years after she was convicted of driving without insurance for a second time.

Sinead McDonagh, 29, of The Paddocks, Newcastle West was before the local court arising from a detection at Killeline, Newcastle West on March 20, 2019.

Garda Mary Flynn of the divisional Roads Policing Unit said she was on duty when she encountered Ms McDonagh at 1.40pm.

The defendant, who has a number of previous convictions, was uninsured, did not have a driving licence or valid tax for the car she was driving.

In addition to the four-year ban, Judge Mary Larkin imposed fines totalling €1,300.