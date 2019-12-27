Judge blames mother of Limerick student who wasn’t insured on car

THE mother of a young man who was not insured to drive the car he had just bought “should have known better” a judge has said.

Judge Mary Larkin made her comments in the case of Vilnis Vorobjovs, 20, of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick who was prosecuted in relation to a detection at Glin Demense on June 28, 2019.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor told Newcastle West Court his client, who was accompanied by his mother, had just bought the car and believed it could be insured retrospectively.

He added that Mr Vorobjovs is a student at LIT with no previous convictions.

Judge Larkin imposed a €250 fine commenting that she felt like disqualifying his mother.