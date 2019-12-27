Last of the old-school lawyers in Limerick passes away

ONE of the best known figures in the legal profession in Limerick for half a century has died.

Richard R (Dick) O’Hanrahan, from Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, and formerly of Ballyporeen and Pallasgreen, passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Christmas Day.

Ger O’Neill, Limerick solicitor, started as Mr O’Hanrahan’s apprentice in the 1980s.

He described him as his “mentor”.

“I worked for him for 10 years. He was extremely intelligent, he was a maverick, he was a very learned man.

“He was a man who fought for his clients with more heart, guts and determination than I have ever seen. He was an absolutely brilliant solicitor. He was a tremendous man. I was proud to call myself a friend,” said Mr O’Neill.

Mr O’Hanrahan was 80 years of age but he never retired from the practice on High Street, Limerick city.

“Richard was one of those people who would never retire. He would be in and out of the practice which was taken over by one of his son's Sean and his daughter Anne-Marie. Richard was always a presence,” said Mr O’Neill.

Mr O’Neill summed up Mr O’Hanrahan by saying he was “the last of the old school lawyers”.

His only daughter, Anne-Marie, said her father’s two loves were his family and the law.

“He was a fantastic father. You couldn’t have asked for better. He relished words, he relished the law. The last book he was reading was a law book. He was super intelligent,” said Anne Marie.

She said the family were with him when Mr O'Hanrahan passed away in Milford at 11.45pm on Christmas Day. Anne-Marie wished to thank the staff in Milford, Nenagh and University Hospital Limerick for their excellent care of her father.

Sadly missed by his loving children Anne-Marie, Richard, Edward and Sean and their mother May, also his partner Noreen, brothers John, James, Edward, Noel, sisters Teresa and Jo, daughters-in-law Ilona and Amy, grandchildren Harry, Jack, Joseph and Isabelle, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’ s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday with burial afterwards in the church grounds of Ballyporeen Church.