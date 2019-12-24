Heartbroken family ‘destroyed’ over Limerick man’s disappearance

THE HEARTBROKEN brother of a Limerick man who has been missing for close to a month has said the only gift they want for Christmas day is for him “to walk through the doors of our home”.

Bryan Keehan, 34, from Hilltop in Limerick city, was last in the Denmark Street area at 10.26am on Friday, November 29.

The last footage is of Bryan jogging past the front doors of Arthur's Quay Shopping Centre. After that there are no sightings and Bryan does not appear on any other cameras. His brother Terence has been leading public appeals for Bryan’s whereabouts since his disappearance.

Terence told the Leader that his brother’s disappearance “has destroyed our family and the lack of information on his whereabouts has really taken its toll on me and my heartbroken mother Pauline.

He said there has been “no news” since the first appeal. He added that it will be the first Christmas without Bryan.

“We cancelled Christmas to be honest, there’s just no atmosphere of it there for us anyway, knowing Bryan isn’t home with us. The only gift we would love on Christmas day is for Bryan to walk through the doors of our home in Hilltop.”

The Keehan family are requesting that anyone who might have dash cam footage from Honan’s Quay heading to Arthur’s Quay, to check to see if Bryan appears on it at around 10.27am that day. Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Bryan is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.