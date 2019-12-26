Limerick Council recognised for its age-friendly efforts

LIMERICK City and County Council has been commended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its Age Friendly initiatives.

Creating a great place in which to grow old is the aim of the WHO inspired a movement to cater for an ageing population, with Ireland leading internationally in rolling out the programme.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD and Alana Officer of WHO have met with the local authorities at a special event in Slane Castle to formally recognise the response of all 31 Local Authority led Age-Friendly Programmes with a presentation of charters.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “The Age-Friendly Ireland Programme is a really effective way of bringing together a wide range of organisations, businesses and service providers to ensure the interests and needs of older people are being well served.

“I commend our local authorities for their hard work in implementing the programme. That work will help to ensure Ireland is ready to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by the fact that we are living longer.”

Anne Rizzo, Limerick City and County Council and Regional Manager of the Age Friendly programme said: “This is a recognition of the commitment to collaboration between Limerick City and County Council’s Age friendly Programme and the older citizens of Limerick. What started as an idea ten years ago, has spread across every county in Ireland and every town, village and rural area of Limerick.

”We are very proud of the commitment of our Older Peoples Executive and our key stakeholders, who have worked together to make Limerick a great place in which to age positively.

“The engagement of our older citizens in proposing solutions to issues that affect them, such as the quality of housing stock, how safe communities are, health services in both acute and community settings, the extent to which the built environment impacts on how we live and access services, the opportunities to be involved in your local community, has led to a number of very successful initiatives being undertaken,” Anne added.