Salesian Sisters embrace local roots as they turn 100 in 2020 embrace Limerick roots

THE Salesian Sisters are celebrating their 100th birthday in 2020, and are gearing up for the landmark occasion.

A launch of the organisations first 10 years in Limerick will take place on Feburary 28, 2020, and will take place in Conradh Na Gaeilge, in a return to their roots.

A spokesperson for the Salesian Sisters said “We hope to renew many contacts ahead of the event, and renew old acquaintances.”

“We especially look forward to hearing from past pupils of our schools, youth clubs etc and reconnect the bonds of friendship,” they added.

On October 23, 1920, the first group of Sisters arrived – three Italians Sisters, and an English Sister born of Irish parents.

They moved into St.Ita’s House, 18, Thomas Street (currently Conradh na Gaeilge) next door to the Limerick HQ of the Gaelic League.

Evening classes began in November 1920, before moving to Fernbank in 1924, and establishing itself into the education annals of Limerick history.