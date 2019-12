Church services this Christmas in Limerick

Mass Times

Abbeyfeale Parish:

Christmas Eve: 8.30pm Carols, followed by Mass at 9pm

Christmas Day: 9.15am. & 12 noon

Confessions Confessions with ceremony evening 7pm. Monday 16th Saturday 21st after 11am. Mass

Christmas Eve: 11am to 1pm

Adare Parish:

Christmas Eve: 10am & 9pm

Christmas Day: 9.30am and 11.30am

Ardagh/Carrickerry Parish:

Christmas Eve: Ardagh Church 6.30pm

Carrickerry 8.30pm

Christmas Day: Ardagh Church 10.00am

Carrickerry 11.30am

Ardpatrick Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7pm

Christmas Day: 10am

Confessions: Christmas Eve at 10.00am

Askeaton / Ballysteen Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7.30pm Ballysteen Church

9pm Askeaton Church

Christmas Day: 9.30am Ballysteen Church

11.30am Askeaton Church

Athea Parish

Christmas Eve: 6.00pm & 8.00pm

Christmas Day: 10.30am

Augustinians

Christmas Eve: 7.30am, 8.30am, 10.15am, Family Mass 5pm, Vigil Mass 8pm

Christmas Day: 9am & 11.15am

Confessions: Monday 16th – 10.45am – 12noon also 3pm – 4pm

Tuesday 17th to Saturday 21st & Monday 23rd to Tuesday 24th 10am – 4pm

Ballingarry/Granagh Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Granagh

8pm Ballingarry

Christmas Day: 9.30am Granagh

11am Ballingarry

Ballyagran/ Colmanswell Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5.30pm Colmanswell

7.30pm Ballyagran

Christmas Day: 10.00am Ballyagran

Banogue Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm

Christmas Day: 10am

Bruff/ Meanus/ Grange Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Bruff

Christmas Day: 9.30am Grange

10.30am Meanus

11am Bruff

Confession: Bruff Church noon-1.00pm & 3-4pm Christmas Eve

Bulgaden / Martinstown Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Martinstown

6.30pm Bulgaden

Christmas Day: 9.30a.m Bulgaden

11am Martinstown

Cappagh Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm

Christmas Day: 9.30am

Christ the King Parish:

Christmas Eve: 10am and 6pm

Christmas Day: 10.30am and 12 noon

St. Stephen’s Day: 10am

Coolcappa/Kilcolman Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Coolcappa

7.30pm Kilcolman

Christmas Day: 9.30am Kilcolman

11am Coolcappa

Corpus Christi Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5pm

Christmas Day: 11am

Croagh / Kilfinny Parish:

Christmas Eve: 8.30pm Kilfinny church

2.30pm. Croagh N.H. & 6.30pm Croagh Church

Christmas Day: 11am Croagh Church

Croom Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5pm – Children’s Mass & 7.00pm

Christmas Day: 11.30am

Confessions on Christmas Eve 11.30am – 1pm

Donoughmore/Knockea/Roxboro Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7pm Donoghmore

8pm Knockea

Christmas Day: Donoughmore 10.00am

Knockea 11.am

Roxboro 12.30pm

Dromcollogher / Broadford Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Dromcollogher Church

8pm Broadford Church

Christmas Day: 9.30am Broadford Church

11.am Dromcollogher Church

Dromin / Athlacca Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6.30pm Dromin

8.30pm Athlacca

Christmas Day: 10am Athlacca

11.15am Dromin

Confessions: Christmas Eve Athlacca 2 to 3pm and Dromin 5 to 6pm

Effin / Garrienderk Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7.30pm Garrienderk

6pm Nativity play / Mass at 6.15pm Effin

Christmas Day: 11am Effin

Fedamore Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7pm

Christmas Day: 10.30am

Feenagh/Kilmeedy Parish:

Christmas Eve: 8pm Kilmeedy

6am Feenagh

Christmas Day: 10.30am Feenagh

Confessions After weekend masses before Christmas

Glenroe/ Ballyorgan Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5:30pm Ballyorgan

7:30pm Glenroe

Christmas Day: 11.00am Glenroe

Glin Parish:

Christmas Eve: Childrens Mass at 6pm & Mass at 8pm

Christmas Day: 11am

Holy Family Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7.15pm

Christmas day: 12.00 noon

Confessions: 30 minutes before each Mass

Kilcornan Parish:

Christmas Eve: 9pm

Christmas Day: 9am & 11am

Kildimo/Pallaskenry Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5pm Children’s Mass Kildimo

7.00pm Pallaskenry

Christmas Day: 10am Pallaskenry

12 noon Kildimo

7pm Kildimo

Kilfinane Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6.30pm & 8.30pm

Christmas Day: 9am & 11am

Killeedy Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5.30pm Raheenagh

7.30pm Ashford

Christmas Day: 10.30am Raheenagh

Kilmallock/ Ballingaddy Parish

Christmas Eve: 7.00pm Ballingaddy

8.30pm Kilmallock

Christmas Day: 9am Kilmallock

10.30am Ballingaddy

12. noon Kilmallock

Knockaderry /Clouncagh Parish:

Christmas Eve: Childrens Mass 6pm (Knockaderry)

8pm (Knockaderry)

Christmas Day: Mass 10.30am (Cloncagh)

Mass 11.30am (Knockaderry)

Loughill/Ballyhahill Parish

Christmas Eve: 6pm Loughill

8.00pm Ballyhahill

Christmas Day: 10am Ballyhahill

11.15am Loughill

St. Stephen’s Day: 11am Ballyhahill

Confessions: 11.am – 11.30am Loughill

Manister Parish:

Christmas Eve 6pm Children and Family Mass

8pm Choral Christmas Eve Mass

Christmas Day: 11.30am

Monagea Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7pm

Christmas Day: 10am

Monaleen Parish:

Christmas Eve: 8pm & 10pm

Christmas Day: 10am & 11.30am

Mungret/Crecora/Raheen:

Christmas Eve: Raheen 6pm and 9pm

Mungret 7.30pm

Crecora 8.15pm

Christmas Day: Raheen 11am & 12.30pm

Crecora 10am

Mungret 11.30am

Newcastle West Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6.30pm and 9pm

Christmas Day: 9.15am and 12.30 noon

Our Lady Help of Christians Parish:

Christmas Eve: 10am & 6pm. (Children’s Mass) & Vigil Mass 8pm

Christmas Day: 9am, 10.30am & 12.00 noon

Confessions: Reconciliation Service on Tuesday December 17th at 8pm. Confessions will be available on request

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish:

Christmas Eve: 10am Mass, Children’s Mass 6pm and Vigil Mass at 8pm

Christmas Day: 10am & 11.30am

Confessions: 16th, 17th 18th December after 10am Mass

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm

Christmas Day: 11am

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm

Christmas Day: 11am

Patrickswell/Ballybrown Parish:

Christmas Eve: 5pm (Children’s Mass) Ballybrown

8pm Mass in Ballybrown

8pm Mass in Patrickswell

Christmas Day: 10am Mass in Ballybrown

11.30am Mass in Patrickswell

St. Stephen’s Day: 10am in Ballybrown

11.30am in Patrickswell

Rathkeale Parish:

Christmas Eve: 9.00pm

Christmas Day: 9.30am

11.30am

Redemptorists Church

Christmas Eve: 8am, 10am, Carols at 11.30pm Followed by Mass 12.00am

Christmas Day: 8am, 10am with congregational singing, 12. noon with choir

and children’s liturgy. Church open until 9pm for visits to the crib.

Rockhill/Bruree Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Rockhill

8pm Bruree

Christmas Day: 11.30am Bruree

Shanagolden/Foynes / Robertstown Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6.30pm (Foynes)

9pm (Shanagolden)

Christmas Day: 9.30am (Robertstown)

11.30am (Shanagolden)

St John’s Parish:

Christmas Eve: Morning Mass 10am

Children’s Mass 4pm

Carols Begin 6.30pm

Vigil Mass 7pm

Christmas Day: Morning Masses 8am

Youth Choir 10.30am/senior Choir, noon. No Evening Mass

St Joseph’s Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7pm

Christmas Day: 10am & 11.30am.

St Mary’s Parish:

Christmas Eve: 7.30pm

Christmas Day: 9.30am and 11.00am

St. Michael’s Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm (English Mass)

Carols begin at 11.30pm followed by Polish Mass at 12 midnight

Christmas Day: 10am (Irish Mass)

12.30pm (Polish Mass)

St Munchin’s / St Lelia’s Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm St. Munchin’s Church

8pm St. Lelia’s Church

Christmas Day: 10.30am St. Lelia’s Church

11.30am St. Munchin’s Church

10.15am St. Camillus’ Hospital Chapel

Confessions: Christmas Eve

St. Lelia’s 10am & 4.30pm

St. Munchin’s 12 noon & 5pm

St. Patrick's/St. Brigid’s Parish

Christmas Eve: 6.00pm St. Patricks’ Church

6.00pm St. Brigid’s Church

Christmas Day: 11.30am St. Brigid’s Church

12.30am St. Patrick’s Church

St Paul's Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm Children’s Mass & 8pm (Midnight Mass)

Christmas Day: 10am – 11am & 12.15pm

Templeglantine Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm

Christmas Morning: 10am

Tournafulla Parish:

Christmas Eve: 6pm

CHURCH OF IRELAND

St Michael's Church:

Sunday December 22 - Carols 10am

Christmas - 10am

Saint Mary’s Cathedral:

Sunday December 22 - Eucharist 11.15am

Christmas Eve - Eucharist 11pm

Christmas Day - Eucharist 11.15am